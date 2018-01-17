Al aire
Nocturna RCN
Al aire
Bogotá 93.9 FM
10:00 pm a 3:00 am

El emotivo mensaje de cumpleaños de Barack Obama a Michelle

| 9:52 pm | Tags: ,
Barack Obama envió emotivo mensaje a su esposa en su cumpleaños. Foto: AFP

Michelle Obama, esposa del expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama, cumplió 54 años este miércoles y recibió un emotivo mensaje de felicitación por parte del exmandatario.

“No eres solo mi esposa y la madre de mis hijos, eres mi mejor amiga. Amo tu fuerza, tu gracia y tu determinación. Y cada día te amo más. Feliz cumpleaños @MichelleObama”, publicó Barack en su cuenta de instagram con una foto de los dos.

La cumplimentada respondió el mensaje con otra publicación en su cuenta de instagram en la cual le agradeció a su esposo las flores que le dejó en su oficina y le aseguró que él es su mejor amigo y se mostró complacida por el mensaje que recibió.

Noticias Relacionadas
Inicio » A un clic » El emotivo mensaje de cumpleaños de Barack Obama a Michelle
 
 

Comentarios

 