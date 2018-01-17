El emotivo mensaje de cumpleaños de Barack Obama a Michelle

Michelle Obama, esposa del expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama, cumplió 54 años este miércoles y recibió un emotivo mensaje de felicitación por parte del exmandatario.
“No eres solo mi esposa y la madre de mis hijos, eres mi mejor amiga. Amo tu fuerza, tu gracia y tu determinación. Y cada día te amo más. Feliz cumpleaños @MichelleObama”, publicó Barack en su cuenta de instagram con una foto de los dos.
La cumplimentada respondió el mensaje con otra publicación en su cuenta de instagram en la cual le agradeció a su esposo las flores que le dejó en su oficina y le aseguró que él es su mejor amigo y se mostró complacida por el mensaje que recibió.
Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.
