Fotógrafo transforma en héroes a niños con enfermedades

Josh Rossi, es un fotógrafo italiano que logró obtener la atención de muchos cuando publicó en sus redes, una serie de fotos que le hizo a su pequeña hija cuando cumplió tres años.
Con una producción como de cuentos de hadas, Rossi decidió sorprender a su hija con una sesión ante el lente interpretando la princesa de Disney, Bella. El cometido final resultó ser mágico, ocasionando que personas de todo el mundo ovacionara su grandioso trabajo.
Luego, el fotógrafo nuevamente involucró a su hija en una nueva sesión fotográfica, pero esta vez para personificar a la Mujer Maravilla. Estas fotos rápidamente se viralizaron, por lo que muchos padres lo contactaron para que hiciera algo similar con sus hijos. Varios de estos niños padecen de enfermedades como el cáncer o déficit de atención, situación que hizo a Josh tomar la decisión de obsequiarles a estos pequeños un momento inolvidable.
Rossi reunió a seis de estos pequeños y los invitó a darles vida a los personas de la liga de la justicia, Batman, Superman, Mujer Maravilla, Acuaman, Flash y Cyborg.
Ok here it is! My super passion project that I’ve been working on for the past 2 months. I worked with 6 kids with unique disabilities and turned them into The Justice League. Click link in bio for the full article… costumes by Julie whiteley @henrycavill @dccomics @warnerbros @wbpictures @justiceleague #superman
Meet our next member of #therealjusticeleague, 5 year old Simon. This super hero is fighting Neuroblastoma, a cancer that attacks the nerves. He is #Batman! Simon is a quirky strong kid who “never complains” says his mom. He absolutely loves Batman and also Bruce Wayne “because he is rich”. Find out how this his favorite super hero inspires him on the link in my bio. @justiceleague @dccomics @wbpictures @benaffleck #warriorsimon #superhero #dc #benaffleck
Today is our 1 year anniversary of when I photographed my daughter as Wonder Woman. Now she passed on the torch to Sofie who is struggling with cancer. It’s your turn to find the Wonder Woman in your community and make them feel special! Thanks to @mcgrewstudios for the costume! #WWchallenge #dc #dccomics #wonderwoman
If you are in SLC Utah this Monday Nov 13th come join us for a red carpet event at Jordan Commons with The Real Justice League. A huge group is going to meet at 5:30pm at the north east entrance by the Imax theater. We will be cheering on these brave kids as the arrive in a hummer limo!! There will also be media coverage so if you crave to be famous come haha!
Comentarios