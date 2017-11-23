Al aire
El Tren
Al aire
Bogotá 93.9 FM
4:00 pm a 6:00 pm

Fotógrafo transforma en héroes a niños con enfermedades

| 4:54 pm | Tags: ,
Foto: Facebook Josh Rossi

Josh Rossi, es un fotógrafo italiano que logró obtener la atención de muchos cuando publicó en sus redes, una serie de fotos que le hizo a su pequeña hija cuando cumplió tres años.

Con una producción como de cuentos de hadas, Rossi decidió sorprender a su hija con una sesión ante el lente interpretando la princesa de Disney, Bella. El cometido final resultó ser mágico, ocasionando que personas de todo el mundo ovacionara su grandioso trabajo.

Luego, el fotógrafo nuevamente involucró a su hija en una nueva sesión fotográfica, pero esta vez para personificar a la Mujer Maravilla. Estas fotos rápidamente se viralizaron, por lo que muchos padres lo contactaron para que hiciera algo similar con sus hijos. Varios de estos niños padecen de enfermedades como el cáncer o déficit de atención, situación que hizo a Josh tomar la decisión de obsequiarles a estos pequeños un momento inolvidable.

Rossi reunió a seis de estos pequeños y los invitó a darles vida a los personas de la liga de la justicia, Batman, Superman, Mujer Maravilla, Acuaman, Flash y Cyborg.

Noticias Relacionadas
Inicio » A un clic » Fotógrafo transforma en héroes a niños con enfermedades
 
 

Comentarios

 