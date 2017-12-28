

Goles anotados por Carlos Bacca y Cristian Zapata están nominados a mejor gol de AC Milan del año 2017

El gol de Zapata fue marcado el 15 de marzo en el empate a dos goles frente a Inter en el clásico de la madonnina.

El tanto preseleccionado del atacante Bacca fue concretado el diez de marzo en la derrota de su equipo 2-1 frente a Juventus.

28 de diciembre de 2017