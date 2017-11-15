Al aire
Perú, con gol de Farfán vence a Nueva Zelanda en el segundo tiempo

Farfán anotó el gol que tiene ganando a Perú sobre Nueva Zelanda. Foto: AFP

Perú derrota a esta hora a Nueva Zelanda con gol de Jefferson Farfán en el estadio Nacional de Lima.

El marcador global favorece al equipo inca ya que el partido de ida quedó igualado sin tantos.

