Perú, con gol de Farfán vence a Nueva Zelanda en el segundo tiempo

Perú derrota a esta hora a Nueva Zelanda con gol de Jefferson Farfán en el estadio Nacional de Lima.

El marcador global favorece al equipo inca ya que el partido de ida quedó igualado sin tantos.

COUNTDOWN | All Whites lineup for the second leg of the intercontinental playoff in Lima #AllWhites #PERvNZL #WCQ pic.twitter.com/e99AAgNKZo

— New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) 16 de noviembre de 2017