Tres investigadores de biomoléculas ganan el Nobel de Química

Nobel de Química

 Los científicos Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank y Richard Henderson fueron galardonados hoy con el premio Nobel de Química 2017 por desarrollar la “criomicroscopía electrónica para la determinación estructural en alta resolución de biomoléculas en soluciones”, anunció hoy la Real Academia Sueca de las Ciencias.

