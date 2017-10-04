Tres investigadores de biomoléculas ganan el Nobel de Química

Nobel de Química

Los científicos Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank y Richard Henderson fueron galardonados hoy con el premio Nobel de Química 2017 por desarrollar la “criomicroscopía electrónica para la determinación estructural en alta resolución de biomoléculas en soluciones”, anunció hoy la Real Academia Sueca de las Ciencias.

Cryo-EM makes it possible to portray biomolecules after freezing them very fast (vitrification method) so its natural shape is preserved. pic.twitter.com/SXgeAVUk24 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 4 de octubre de 2017

Atomic structures of a) protein complex that governs circadian rhythm b) pressure sensor of the type that allows us to hear c) Zika virus pic.twitter.com/ixAyJesj99 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 4 de octubre de 2017