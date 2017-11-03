WhatsApp sufre caída a nivel mundial, según reportan usuarios

Sobre las 3 a.m. el servicio de WhatsApp sufrió una caída a nivel mundial, según reportaron usuarios de diferentes naciones.

Por el momento la compañía no ha emitido un pronunciamiento sobre lo que está pasando.

Los “memes” por la falla de la red social no dieron espera, aquí algunos:

The instinctive thing to do when you find out your WhatsApp is down is to check Twitter to see if you're not the only one affected.

— Seyifunmi (@Acey_jr) November 3, 2017