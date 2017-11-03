Al aire
WhatsApp sufre caída a nivel mundial, según reportan usuarios

Imagen referencial // Foto: Ingimage

Sobre las 3 a.m. el servicio de WhatsApp sufrió una caída a nivel mundial, según reportaron usuarios de diferentes naciones.

Por el momento la compañía no ha emitido un pronunciamiento sobre lo que está pasando.

Los “memes” por la falla de la red social no dieron espera, aquí algunos:

