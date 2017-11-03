WhatsApp sufre caída a nivel mundial, según reportan usuarios

Sobre las 3 a.m. el servicio de WhatsApp sufrió una caída a nivel mundial, según reportaron usuarios de diferentes naciones.
Por el momento la compañía no ha emitido un pronunciamiento sobre lo que está pasando.
Los “memes” por la falla de la red social no dieron espera, aquí algunos:
#WhatsApp en este momento pic.twitter.com/iyhR9JO4n8
— María (@meryml_29) November 3, 2017
The instinctive thing to do when you find out your WhatsApp is down is to check Twitter to see if you're not the only one affected.
— Seyifunmi (@Acey_jr) November 3, 2017
Trying to figure out this #whatsappdown situation, and then it hit me. #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/rajPnocCiR
— Ricardo Teixeira (@opeacefulmayhem) November 3, 2017
Yes WhatsApp ain't working,
So don't make a song out of it 😑
— Maz Womdantso 🇿🇦 (@MazNgxathela1) November 3, 2017
En Twitter es donde más rápido compruebas que #WhatsApp se ha caído pic.twitter.com/ReLSU47iyW
— 💫☆Vicky☆💫 (@vickyfg21) November 3, 2017
¿Tienes dudas sobre si WhatsApp se ha caído? Ven a Twitter, aquí obtendrás las respuestas que ansías. pic.twitter.com/OPy3wySW9A
— Pablo García (@Pableineken) November 3, 2017
Caido D: pic.twitter.com/iOUjxgXb2v
— LuxGlez #Luxitos 20k (@luxgl) November 3, 2017
