Graban el nacimiento de una ballena gris: Nunca se había visto

Happy 1 Week Birthday little calf! 🎉 We hope you're happy & healthy! This baby gray #whale has likely grown a lot in the last week, gaining over 50 lbs a day. The calf feeds on milk from mom that contains over 50% fat.



(📷: Matt Stumpf 1.2.23)#whalecalf #dronevideo #danapoint pic.twitter.com/hmQiuxPEpF