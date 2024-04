Share of respondents who say they have been satisfied with their health in the last year



🇳🇬 Nigeria: 85%

🇲🇽 Mexico: 74%

🇨🇴 Colombia: 72%

🇪🇸 Spain: 66%

🇫🇷 France: 65%

🇧🇷 Brazil: 60%

🇺🇸 United States: 59%

🇩🇪 Germany: 58%

🇬🇧 United Kingdom: 58%

🇸🇪 Sweden: 49%

🇰🇷 South Korea: 36%…