⏱️ During his epic raid to Le Grand-Bornand, Tadej Pogacar climbed Col de Romme in 27 min 08 sec, ~6,4 w/kg and Col de la Colombiere in 21 min 53 sec, ~6,3 w/kg. 🚀 He's at the same level as last year but this time, his rivals are much slower... #TDF2021 https://t.co/wUArZSY14A pic.twitter.com/wWqmQ5h8tx