El futbolista colombiano que casi nadie conoce y que llega al AC Milán

AC Milan have reached an agreement to sign Devis Vasquez from Guaraní. Colombian goalkeeper will join on a permanent deal, as per @PeppeDiSte @SkySport. 🔴⚫️🇨🇴 #ACMilan



Milan remain focused on signing Marco Sportiello as new backup goalkeeper on a free transfer for June. pic.twitter.com/SuxhW8KQBI