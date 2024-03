Luis Díaz sufre lesión y podría ser baja para la Selección Colombia

🔴 Speaking to @BBCMOTD following #LFC's #FACup defeat at #MUFC today, Jurgen Klopp says Luis Diaz "felt his groin", Darwin Nunez felt his hamstring although it is "hopefully not bad" and adds that he thinks Cody Gakpo has "twisted his ankle"



#⃣ #MUNLIV #TotalSport pic.twitter.com/aGZ6IztHHY