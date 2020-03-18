Britney Spears respondió al bullying que le hace en Instagram

Britney Spears le hizo frente a las críticas por el tipo de publicaciones que hace en su cuenta de Instagram. La cantante publicó una imagen que dice "Nobody watches you harder than the people that can't stand you", traducido al español como "Nadie te mira más duro que las personas que no te soportan".

A su vez, acompañó la publicación con un mensaje en el que invita a la reflexión, la comprensión y la amabilidad.

"He leído muchas cosas en línea de personas que critican mis publicaciones diciendo que pongo las mismas 15 fotos con el mismo fondo rojo y con el mismo traje de baño blanco. Yo estoy realmente entusiasmada con mis publicaciones y me gusta compartirlas con todos ustedes. ¡Nunca antes había tenido un traje de baño blanco y simplemente me gustó el fondo rojo!", escribió en primer lugar la intérprete de 'Oops!...I Did It Again'.

Agregó que leer todos los comentarios negativos "hieren mis sentimientos" y que nadie debería escribir cosas tan malas de "alguien que ni siquiera conoces".

Luego hizo un llamado a la amabilidad en "estos tiempos difíciles que estamos viviendo ahora. Deberían enseñarnos a ser amables entre nosotros... Realmente lo siento si ofendí a alguien, pero creo que es importante ver cosas que traen felicidad durante los momentos difíciles y, a la luz de la situación, a veces puede ayudar a las personas. Los amo a todos. Manténgase a salvo y sean amables".