Él es Max Ehrich, el futuro esposo de Demi Lovato

La cantante estadounidense Demi Lovato y el actor Max Ehrinch se comprometieron el pasado jueves con una romántica petición de mano a la orilla de la playa. En las fotografías se ve que Lovato luce un impresionante anillo.

La pareja de enamorados se conoció a principios de año y en el mes de marzo se hizo oficial su relación. Además, tras pasar la cuarentena juntos decidieron comprometerse.

Muy pocos conocen quién es el amor de Lovato y a quien ella misma lo considera su compañero de vida. Max Ehrich es de New Jersey, tiene 28 años y desde 2004 se ha dedicado al mundo de la actuación. Empezó su carrera con la película 'One Easy Job' y posteriormente obtuvo un papel secundario en 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' en Disney Channel. Luego apareció como un personaje regular en la temporada 3 de 'Ugly Betty'.

Unos años más tarde llegaría uno de sus papeles más importantes, en la famosa telenovela estadounidense 'The Young and the restless', papel con el que se ganó una nominación a un Daytime Emmy como: ‘Mejor actor más joven’. Actualmente, Max ha ganado mayor popularidad por su actuación en la serie de Netflix ‘Walk, Ride, Rodeo’.

Pero Ehrich no solo es actor, también es músico y suele compartir parte de este talento en su cuenta de Instagram. Además, ya ha sacado sencillos como: ‘Ride’ y ‘Somebody Else’.