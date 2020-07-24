Él es Max Ehrich, el futuro esposo de Demi Lovato

Última Actualización: 25 Jul 2020 - 08:05 pm
La cantante estadounidense Demi Lovato y el actor Max Ehrinch se comprometieron el pasado jueves con una romántica petición de mano a la orilla de la playa. En las fotografías se ve que Lovato luce un impresionante anillo.
La pareja de enamorados se conoció a principios de año y en el mes de marzo se hizo oficial su relación. Además, tras pasar la cuarentena juntos decidieron comprometerse.
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Muy pocos conocen quién es el amor de Lovato y a quien ella misma lo considera su compañero de vida. Max Ehrich es de New Jersey, tiene 28 años y desde 2004 se ha dedicado al mundo de la actuación. Empezó su carrera con la película 'One Easy Job' y posteriormente obtuvo un papel secundario en 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' en Disney Channel. Luego apareció como un personaje regular en la temporada 3 de 'Ugly Betty'.
my whole heart. #stuckwithu 💓 All proceeds go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation 🙏
Unos años más tarde llegaría uno de sus papeles más importantes, en la famosa telenovela estadounidense 'The Young and the restless', papel con el que se ganó una nominación a un Daytime Emmy como: ‘Mejor actor más joven’. Actualmente, Max ha ganado mayor popularidad por su actuación en la serie de Netflix ‘Walk, Ride, Rodeo’.
As I look forward in faith with love, I simultaneously feel an infinite amount of gratitude for life thus far. . One particular magic moment of 2019 was getting to share the triumphant story of @AmberleySnyder with the world in the @Netflixfilm #WalkRideRodeo . I not only had the pleasure of portraying a role in this incredibly inspiring film, but also the infinite joy of being the vocalist & co-writer of this song with Amberley & @demolitionmusic . The track is featured at the end of the film when Amberly, played by the talented & lovely @SpencerLocke has her first of many big moments of triumph. The film’s consistent theme focuses on continuing onward courageously when faced with adversity. . @AmberleySnyder is a true American Hero & I’m honored to be a part of sharing her story. If you haven’t already, check out #WalkRideRodeo on #netflix . My hope is that it fills you with inspiration for the New Year. Love, Max
Pero Ehrich no solo es actor, también es músico y suele compartir parte de este talento en su cuenta de Instagram. Además, ya ha sacado sencillos como: ‘Ride’ y ‘Somebody Else’.
