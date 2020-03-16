El protagonista de Harry Potter hace una difícil confesión

El protagonista de la saga del niño mago ‘Harry Potter’, Daniel Radcliffe reveló durante una entrevista de radio lo difícil que fue lidiar con la fama cuando aún era un adolescente, situación que lo llevó a tomar malas decisiones.

Radcliffe aseguró que cayó en el ‘hechizo’ de la bebida mientras se encontraba grabando una de las películas de la historia escrita por J. K. Rowling. El actor que ahora tiene 30 años, señaló que la diversión de la gente al ver a ‘Harry Potter’ emborracharse en un bar lo hizo beber más.

Asimismo explicó que, su situación empeoró en el año 2009 mientras le daba vida al famoso mago en la última entrega, pues el alcohol resultó ser su único refugio ante el miedo de no saber qué haría con su vida después.

“Bebí mucho hacia el final de Potter y por un momento después de que terminó, me dio pánico, sin saber qué hacer a continuación. No me sentía lo suficientemente cómodo como para estar sobrio", contó el británico.

Sin embargo, la estrella de cine manifestó que reaccionó a tiempo y dejó de beber en 2010 ya que desde entonces siente que tiene que demostrar que él no es un “borracho” y que, por el contrario, es un “buen tipo”.

“Amaba estar en el set, pero puede ser un gran problema si un joven actor comienza a filmar en una franquicia de larga duración y luego deja de disfrutarlo. Además, sentía la presión por ser el sostén de mi familia”, confesó.

Finalizó agradeciendo a su equipo de trabajo y a sus padres por darle suficiente perspectiva sobre su vida y ayudarlo en los momentos clave.

Por otra parte, hace pocos días la prensa señalaba que el actor había contraído COVID-19 al igual que su colega Tom Hanks, sin embargo, él mismo decidió desmentir dicho rumor también durante una entrevista.

“Ayer entré en la sala de peluquería y maquillaje de la obra y el maquillador me dijo: "Mi sobrina me acaba de enviar un mensaje y me ha dicho que tienes coronavirus y dije '¿Qué?', Me mostró un tweet, y era como: 'Daniel Radcliffe se convierte en la primera persona famosa en contraer el coronavirus'. Yo estaba como, ¡¿qué?!", expresó el actor.

También dijo: “es porque me veo enfermo todo el tiempo, así que puedes decirlo de manera creíble sobre mí porque soy muy pálido”.