Última Actualización: 09 Mar 2020 - 12:54 pm
Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson - mejor conocida en la industria del entretenimiento como Katy Perry - anunció por medio de sus redes sociales la muerte de su abuela paterna, Ann Pearl Hudson, a los 99 años de edad.
"Era una luchadora. Sobrevivió a la Gran Depresión, crió sola a tres hijos trabajando como costurera... Siempre fue auténtica, divertida y llena de todas las cosas dulces y acogedoras que tienen las abuelas... Nos dejó comer sus galletas de almendras favoritas de la tienda de 99 centavos mientras le hacíamos preguntas sobre los diferentes ventiladores que tenía en exhibición en sus paredes. Era una abuela maravillosa y siempre llevaré algo de ella en mí".
La cantante finalizó su mensaje deseando que su abuela descanse en paz. "Hemos ganado un ángel".
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
Una publicación compartida de KATY PERRY (@katyperry) el 9 Mar, 2020 a las 4:40 PDT
Por otro lado, la noticia del fallecimiento de Ann Pearl Hudson llega pocos días después de que Katy Perry anunciara su embarazo.
La cantante confirmó que espera su primer hijo con el actor Orlando Bloom a través de su más reciente video musical 'Never Worn White', lanzado el pasado cinco de marzo.
Este será el primer hijo de la artista y el segundo para Bloom, quien ya es padre de Flynn Christopher Bloom, producto de su matrimonio con la modelo Miranda Kerr.
