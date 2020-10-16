John Legend le envió un sentido mensaje a su esposa tras la pérdida del bebé que esperaban

A finales de septiembre la modelo, Chrissy Teigen, anunció por medio de sus redes sociales que había perdido el bebé que esperaba junto a su esposo, el cantante John Legend. El niño, a quien habían nombrado como 'Jack', habría sido el tercer hijo de la pareja.

Ahora, un par de semanas después de conocida la noticia, Legend interpretó el tema 'Never Break' en los Billboard Music Awards 2020 - realizados el pasado 14 de octubre - dedicando la presentación a su esposa. A su vez, escribió unas sentidas palabras en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Esto es para Chrissy... Estoy asombrado por la fuerza que has demostrado en los momentos más desafiantes. Qué regalo tan maravilloso es poder traer vida al mundo. Hemos experimentado el milagro, el poder y la alegría de este regalo, y ahora sentimos profundamente su fragilidad inherente".

El intérprete de 'All of me' también resaltó una poderosa promesa que se hicieron el día que llegaron al altar.

"Escribí esta canción porque tengo fe en que mientras caminemos por esta tierra nos tomaremos de la mano a través de cada lágrima, de cada altibajo, de cada prueba. Nos prometimos esto el día de nuestra boda hace siete años, y cada desafío que hemos enfrentado ha hecho que esa promesa sea más poderosa, más resistente".

Chrissy Teigen y John Legend se unieron en matrimonio en el año 2013. Y, como fruto de su relación nacieron dos hijos: Luna (2016) y Miles (2018).

Juntos han demostrado ser una de las parejas más estables de la industria del entretenimiento y, de hecho, Teigen ha protagonizado varios videos musicales de su esposo como 'All of me' y 'Loe me now'.

Es de mencionar que, John Legend es actualmente uno de los cantantes más populares del momento. También es uno de los jurados del reality musical, The Voice'.

Además, ha incursionado en la actuación participando en producciones como la aclamada, 'La La Land', bajo la dirección de Damien Chazelle.