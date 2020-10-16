John Legend le envió un sentido mensaje a su esposa tras la pérdida del bebé que esperaban
La pareja anunció la noticia a finales de septiembre.
A finales de septiembre la modelo, Chrissy Teigen, anunció por medio de sus redes sociales que había perdido el bebé que esperaba junto a su esposo, el cantante John Legend. El niño, a quien habían nombrado como 'Jack', habría sido el tercer hijo de la pareja.
Ahora, un par de semanas después de conocida la noticia, Legend interpretó el tema 'Never Break' en los Billboard Music Awards 2020 - realizados el pasado 14 de octubre - dedicando la presentación a su esposa. A su vez, escribió unas sentidas palabras en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Esto es para Chrissy... Estoy asombrado por la fuerza que has demostrado en los momentos más desafiantes. Qué regalo tan maravilloso es poder traer vida al mundo. Hemos experimentado el milagro, el poder y la alegría de este regalo, y ahora sentimos profundamente su fragilidad inherente".
This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.
El intérprete de 'All of me' también resaltó una poderosa promesa que se hicieron el día que llegaron al altar.
"Escribí esta canción porque tengo fe en que mientras caminemos por esta tierra nos tomaremos de la mano a través de cada lágrima, de cada altibajo, de cada prueba. Nos prometimos esto el día de nuestra boda hace siete años, y cada desafío que hemos enfrentado ha hecho que esa promesa sea más poderosa, más resistente".
Chrissy Teigen y John Legend se unieron en matrimonio en el año 2013. Y, como fruto de su relación nacieron dos hijos: Luna (2016) y Miles (2018).
Juntos han demostrado ser una de las parejas más estables de la industria del entretenimiento y, de hecho, Teigen ha protagonizado varios videos musicales de su esposo como 'All of me' y 'Loe me now'.
Es de mencionar que, John Legend es actualmente uno de los cantantes más populares del momento. También es uno de los jurados del reality musical, The Voice'.
Además, ha incursionado en la actuación participando en producciones como la aclamada, 'La La Land', bajo la dirección de Damien Chazelle.
We're less than a month away from Season 19 of @NBCTheVoice! Who's ready?! #TeamLegend #TheVoice
