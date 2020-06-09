Johnny Depp interpretó clásico de Bob Dylan en homenaje a George Floyd

El actor y músico estadounidense, Johnny Depp, hizo un cover de 'The Times They Are a-Changin', tema de Bob Dylan, y quiso compartir el video en sus redes sociales acompañado de un extenso mensaje en el que asegura que la canción encaja en estos tiempos marcados por la lucha contra la pandemia por el Covid-19 y la muerte de George Floyd, un ciudadano afroamericano muerto a manos de un policía en Estados Unidos.

"La canción de Dylan se aplica al Covid-19, y también a la imagen de George Floyd que nos alterará para siempre nuestras vidas ... Para mí, se aplica al momento en que estamos... Se aplica a todo lo anterior y todo lo posterior y todo lo que será", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.

Y agregó: "Tomemos un momento para recordar a George Floyd y mirar con esperanza los cambios que causará su trágica muerte. Y saludemos al reacio profeta Bob Dylan y al sueño de cambio que inspiró entonces, ahora y en adelante ... Su impacto es como el de Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach y Mozart. ¡La canción de Dylan debe mantenerse contigo en todo momento!".

Johnny Depp, de 57 años de edad, es conocido por su participación en populares producciones como 'Piratas del Caribe', 'Charlie y la fábrica de chocolate' (2005), 'El joven manos de tijera' (1990), 'Alicia en el país de las maravillas' (2010), 'Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos' (2016), 'Enemigos públicos' (2009), 'Sombras tenebrosas' (2012), 'El llanero solitario' (2013), entre otras.

En 2004 estuvo nominado a los Premios Oscar como 'Mejor actor' por 'Piratas del caribe: la maldición del perla negra'.