Las recomendaciones de Selena Gómez para pasar la cuarentena

Selena Gómez compartió con sus 172 millones de seguidores en Instagram algunas recomendaciones literarias, musicales y cinematográficas para pasar la cuarentena. "Estas son algunas cosas que estoy viendo, escuchando y leyendo para mantenerme positiva y ayudar a pasar el tiempo. Espero que les ayude", expresó.

Lea también: Se dispara audiencia de radio digital de RCN Radio

De este modo, en el terreno musical recomendó escuchar:

1. If the World Was Ending de JP Saxe & Julia Michaels: