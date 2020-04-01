Las recomendaciones de Selena Gómez para pasar la cuarentena

Última Actualización: 01 Abr 2020 - 02:30 pm
Selena Gómez compartió con sus 172 millones de seguidores en Instagram algunas recomendaciones literarias, musicales y cinematográficas para pasar la cuarentena. "Estas son algunas cosas que estoy viendo, escuchando y leyendo para mantenerme positiva y ayudar a pasar el tiempo. Espero que les ayude", expresó.
De este modo, en el terreno musical recomendó escuchar:
1. If the World Was Ending de JP Saxe & Julia Michaels:
2. 'You Say' de Lauren Daigle:
3. 'Snowchild' de The Weeknd:
4. 'The Blessing' de Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship:
5. 'The Box' de Roddy Rich:
Ahora, en cuestión de películas fue mucho más amplia en sus recomendaciones y pasó por varios géneros: Terror, suspenso, comedia entre otros.
'El hombre invisible' (2020), 'Diabólica tentación' (2009), 'Escándalo americano' (2013), 'Diamantes en bruto' (2019), 'Clueless' (1995), 'Sugar and Spice' (2001), 'El pasado que nos une' (2019), 'Zodiaco' (2007), 'La trampa' (1999) y 'Flirting with Disaster' (1996).
Además de incluir series como 'The Morning Show', 'Good Girls', 'The Servant', SNL y
'The Mind Explained'.
Por último, aconsejó los libros: 'Becoming' de Michelle Obama, 'The Undocumented Americans' escrito por Karla Cornejo Villavicencio y 'Signs' de Laura Lynne Jackson.
