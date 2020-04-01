Cargando contenido

Selena Gomez
Las recomendaciones de Selena Gómez para pasar la cuarentena

Entretenimiento

Los libros, el cine y la música son una de las mejores compañías.

Selena Gómez compartió con sus 172 millones de seguidores en Instagram algunas recomendaciones literarias, musicales y cinematográficas para pasar la cuarentena. "Estas son algunas cosas que estoy viendo, escuchando y leyendo para mantenerme positiva y ayudar a pasar el tiempo. Espero que les ayude", expresó. 

De este modo, en el terreno musical recomendó escuchar: 

1. If the World Was Ending de  JP Saxe & Julia Michaels: 

If the World Was Ending

2. 'You Say' de  Lauren Daigle:

You say

3. 'Snowchild' de The Weeknd: 

Snowchild

4. 'The Blessing' de Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship: 
 

The Blessing

5. 'The Box' de Roddy Rich: 

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Ahora, en cuestión de películas fue mucho más amplia en sus recomendaciones y pasó por varios géneros: Terror, suspenso, comedia entre otros. 

'El hombre invisible' (2020), 'Diabólica tentación' (2009), 'Escándalo americano' (2013), 'Diamantes en bruto' (2019), 'Clueless' (1995), 'Sugar and Spice' (2001), 'El pasado que nos une' (2019), 'Zodiaco' (2007), 'La trampa' (1999) y 'Flirting with Disaster' (1996). 

Además de incluir series como 'The Morning Show', 'Good Girls', 'The Servant', SNL y 
'The Mind Explained'. 

Por último, aconsejó los libros: 'Becoming' de Michelle Obama, 'The Undocumented Americans' escrito por  Karla Cornejo Villavicencio y 'Signs' de Laura Lynne Jackson. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy. 😏 Anyway, I shared a few lists in my stories of things I’m watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps you 💖 For music: “If the World Was Ending” - JP Saxe & Julia Michaels “You Say” - Lauren Daigle “Snowchild” - The Weeknd “The Blessing” - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship “The Box” - Roddy Rich For movies: Invisible Man Jennifer’s Body American Hustle Uncut Gems Clueless Sugar and Spice After the Wedding Zodiac Election Flirting with Disaster For shows: The Morning Show Good Girls The Servant SNL (re-runs) The Mind Explained For books: “Becoming” - Michelle Obama “The Undocumented Americans” - Karla Cornejo Villavicencio “Signs” - Laura Lynne Jackson For podcasts: On Purpose with Jay Shetty Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me A New Earth - Oprah & Eckhart Tolle Get Sleepy For accounts to follow: @tinykitchentm @jessicayellin @selenagomez.doll @chloeiscrazy @nostalgia.video

Una publicación compartida de Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el 30 Mar, 2020 a las 7:07 PDT

 

