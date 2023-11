Mariah Carey lista para Navidad; se 'descongela' para iniciar las celebraciones

Al liberarse dice “¡Es hora!”, mientras se empieza a escuchar en el fondo su canción insigne 'All I Want For Christmas Is You’, mientras caen algunos copos de nieve.

Hay que recordar que fue la propia Carey la encargada de denominarse la “Reina de la Navidad”, lo que la ha ayudado a liderar las listas musicales en diciembre.

Mariah Carey: letra de All I Want For Christmas Is You

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas

Is you, yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

(And I) don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas

I won't even wish for snow

(And I) I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

(I) I won't even stay awake to

Hear those magic reindeer click

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do?

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, all the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)

And the sound of children's laughter

Fills the air

And everyone is singing

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need?

Won't you, please, bring my baby to me?

Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for

I just want to see my baby

Standing right outside my door

Oh, I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas

Is you (you, baby)

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby