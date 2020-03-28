Murió el 'lobo huargo' de Bran Stark en Game of Thrones

Última Actualización: 28 Mar 2020 - 05:46 pm
Seguramente todos los que vieron el capítulo inicial de la primera temporada de 'Game of Thrones' (Juego de Tronos) se derritieron de ternura con los cachorros 'huargo' que se convirtieron en las mascotas de Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran Stark y Jon Snow. Ahora, nueve años después de ese episodio uno de los perros falleció.
De acuerdo con medios internacionales, Odín, el perro que interpretó al 'lobo huargo bebé' de 'Bran Stark' murió por un cáncer de boca. Tenía diez años.
"Nuestra familia está muy angustiada al anunciar que Odín falleció... Su muerte marca el final de una década, ya que le enseñó a nuestros amigos y familiares muchas lecciones sobre la vida de un perro que tiene más historias que contar que algunas personas.", escribieron los dueños del animal en las redes sociales.
Agregaron: "Todos podemos consolarnos al saber que está inmortalizado para siempre en Game of Thrones como 'Summer' el lobo de Bran Stark en el episodio 1 de la temporada 1... Es una suerte increíble que una mascota que amas tanto se haga mundialmente famosa".
Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1 . To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing. He was met with further illness as the week continued and the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep. We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time. If you have photos or videos or stories about Odin then please send them or share them with us. Please understand we will try reply to all your messages at this very difficult time in our lives.
Una publicación compartida de GoT Direwolves (@got_direwolves) el 26 Mar, 2020 a las 4:26 PDT
'Game of Thrones' fue una de las series más populares de HBO. Emitió su primera temporada en 2011 y finalizó en 2019 luego de ocho temporadas al aire.
La producción fue el trampolín hacia la fama de muchos actores como Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, entre muchos otros.
