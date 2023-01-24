Cargando contenido

Ahora en vivo

Seleccione la señal de su ciudad

Ver programación
Escuche todas nuestras emisoras en RCN Mundo

Premios Oscar 2023: se conoce lista de nominados a lo mejor del cine

La edición número 95 se realizará en Los Ángeles, EE. UU.

Entretenimiento
scuervo
Autor
scuervo
Premios Óscar
Premios Óscar
Foto: Christopher Polk/AFP

Se conocen las nominaciones a los premios de la Academia Oscar que destacan lo más importante de la industria del cine en el mundo.

Algunas de las producciones que están nominadas son 'Todo a la vez en todas partes', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Los Fabelman' y 'Elvis', entre otras.

La ceremonia de la 95ª edición de los Premios Oscar será el próximo 12 de marzo de 2023 y la película latina, 'Argentina, 1985', fue nominada dentro de la categoría Mejor Película Internacional y opta por llevarse este premio.

Lea también: Los mejores memes de 'Survivor, la isla de los famosos': las redes no perdonaron

Estos son los nominados: 

Mejor Actor

  • Austin Butler - “Elvis”
  • Colin Farrell - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brendan Fraser - “The Whale”
  • Paul Mescal - “Aftersun”
  • Bill Nighy - “Living”

Mejor Actriz

  • Cate Blanchett - “Tár”
  • Ana de Armas - “Blonde”
  • Andrea Riseborough - “To Leslie”
  • Michelle Williams - “The Fabelmans”
  • Michelle Yeoh - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Película

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”
  • “Women Talking”

Mejor Actor en un Papel Secundario

  • Brendan Gleeson - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brian Tyree Henry - “Causeway”
  • Judd Hirsch - “The Fabelmans”
  • Barry Keoghan - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Actriz en un Papel Secundario

  • Angela Bassett - “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Hong Chau - “The Whale”
  • Kerry Condon - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Stephanie Hsu - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Largometraje Animado

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “The Sea Beast”
  • “Turning Red”

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
  • “The Flying Sailor”
  • “Ice Merchants”
  • “My Year of Dicks”
  • “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Mejor Película Internacional

  • Alemania, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”
  • Belgca, “Close”
  • Polonia, “EO”
  • Irlanda, “The Quiet Girl”

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”
  • “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
  • “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Director

  • Todd Field - “Tár”
  • Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Martin McDonagh - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ruben Ostlund - “Triangle of Sadness”
  • Steven Spielberg - “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Living”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Women Talking”

Mejor Guión Original

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor Partitura Original

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Maquillaje y Vestuario

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Whale”

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Babylon”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Diseño de vestuario

  • “Babylon”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Mejor Sonido

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Documental

  • “All That Breathes”
  • “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
  • “Fire of Love”
  • “A House Made of Splinters”
  • “Navalny”

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • “The Elephant Whisperers”
  • “Haulout”
  • “How Do You Measure a Year?”
  • “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
  • “Stranger at the Gate”

Mejores Efectos visuales

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Otras noticias

"Juanes no va a hacer un baile para TikTok": Ana Agudelo, estratega digital

Fuente

Sistema Integrado de Información

Siga a RCN Radio en Google News

Tags

Lo más visto

Entretenimiento
1660250718

Lina Marulanda: harán novela de su vida y la protagonizará la mujer más linda de Colombia

Judicial
1674609013

Crimen Valentina Trespalacios: Capturan al extranjero acusado del asesinato

Bogotá
1674520337

Tragedia: Pequeño de 3 años murió al atravesarse en una calle persiguiendo un balón

Entretenimiento
1674509469

Mujer se desmaquilló en un reto por casi medio millón de pesos y terminó soltera, su pareja 'huyó'

Entretenimiento
1674604501

Alejandra Borrero en problemas financieros, ahora puso en venta su casa

Le puede interesar

Encuentre más contenidos

Fin del contenido.