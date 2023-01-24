Premios Oscar 2023: se conoce lista de nominados a lo mejor del cine
La edición número 95 se realizará en Los Ángeles, EE. UU.
Se conocen las nominaciones a los premios de la Academia Oscar que destacan lo más importante de la industria del cine en el mundo.
Algunas de las producciones que están nominadas son 'Todo a la vez en todas partes', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Los Fabelman' y 'Elvis', entre otras.
La ceremonia de la 95ª edición de los Premios Oscar será el próximo 12 de marzo de 2023 y la película latina, 'Argentina, 1985', fue nominada dentro de la categoría Mejor Película Internacional y opta por llevarse este premio.
Estos son los nominados:
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler - “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser - “The Whale”
- Paul Mescal - “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy - “Living”
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett - “Tár”
- Ana de Armas - “Blonde”
- Andrea Riseborough - “To Leslie”
- Michelle Williams - “The Fabelmans”
- Michelle Yeoh - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Película
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor Actor en un Papel Secundario
- Brendan Gleeson - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brian Tyree Henry - “Causeway”
- Judd Hirsch - “The Fabelmans”
- Barry Keoghan - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Actriz en un Papel Secundario
- Angela Bassett - “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau - “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Stephanie Hsu - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Largometraje Animado
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “The Sea Beast”
- “Turning Red”
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
Mejor Película Internacional
- Alemania, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”
- Belgca, “Close”
- Polonia, “EO”
- Irlanda, “The Quiet Girl”
Mejor Canción Original
- “Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”
- “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
- “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Director
- Todd Field - “Tár”
- Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Martin McDonagh - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ruben Ostlund - “Triangle of Sadness”
- Steven Spielberg - “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Living”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor Guión Original
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Mejor Partitura Original
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Maquillaje y Vestuario
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “The Whale”
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Diseño de vestuario
- “Babylon”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
Mejor Sonido
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Elvis”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Documental
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny”
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
Mejores Efectos visuales
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
