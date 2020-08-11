Ricky Martin reveló detalles de su vida familiar en la revista Out Magazine

Última Actualización: 11 Ago 2020 - 07:12 pm
El cantante Ricky Martin engalana este martes la portada más reciente de la revista Out Magazine, dedicada a la comunidad LGBTI y en cuyo contenido incluye una entrevista al artista en la que relata su plan familiar y su experiencia musical durante la pandemia del COVID-19.
'Ricky Martin, la revolución' es el título de la entrevista publicada hoy en las plataformas sociales, acompañada de una diversidad de fotografías en las que el puertorriqueño aparece solo, con distintos cambios de ropa de conocidos modistas y acompañado de su esposo, el artista plástico Jwan Yosef.
Sobre su familia, integrada por los gemelos Valentino y Matteo, nacidos en 2008, y de Lucía y Renn, de dos y un año, respectivamente, Martin afirmó que no descarta ampliarla en un futuro cercano.
"Hay momentos en los que quiero diez más, y luego están esas mañanas en las que todo el mundo llora y yo digo: 'Está bien, tal vez estemos bien los seis'", reveló el artista en la entrevista llevada a cabo en su residencia en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).
"Me encantaría tener muchos nietos en el futuro y tener todos los domingos llenos de familia, pero ya sabes, tenemos que ver qué pasa", añadió el cantante de 48 años a la publicación, cuyos contenidos destacan noticias, historias de moda, estilos de vida y entretenimiento de personalidades de la comunidad LBGTI.
"Me convertí en padre a los 35, pero no es lo mismo cuando tienes 48", aclaró el astro del pop latino.
"¡Necesitas tener energías! Y soy fuerte, créeme, estoy saludable, cargo bebés al mismo tiempo, llevo el coche y mochila, pero es demasiado, es una gran responsabilidad", admitió.
En la entrevista, Martin también aborda la paralización de su gira de conciertos en febrero pasado en Puerto Rico, la ansiedad que le produjo inicialmente el distanciamiento social debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, sus nuevos discos "Pausa" y "Play", su vida durante la cuarentena, los inicios de su carrera musical y su labor filantrópica, cuya misión es educar y prevenir la trata humana.
"Siempre pensé que iba a poder hacer esto todo el tiempo que quisiera, incluso si me veía ridículo en el escenario a los 70 años con un bastón, era mi opción", indicó.
Sin embargo, las emociones encontradas por el parón al que lo obligó la pandemia las canalizó a través de la música y convirtió el disco que estaba en agenda, "Movimiento" -tal y como llamó su gira- en dos EP, "Pausa" y "Play".
