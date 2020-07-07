Will Smith habría hecho parte de un extraño triángulo amoroso

Un triángulo amoroso habría aceptado uno de los actores de Hollywood más querido por los fanáticos del cine. Según declaraciones del rapero August Alsina, Will Smith dio “su bendición” para que su esposa, la también actriz Jada Pinkett, tuviera una relación extramatrimonial con el contante.

Lea también: Jamie Lee Curtis envió mensaje de cumpleaños a su madre, la actriz de 'Psicosis'

"Él me dio su bendición y yo me entregué totalmente a esa relación durante años. Realmente la amé hasta el punto de afirmar que podría morirme ahora mismo sabiendo que finalmente he sentido ese amor por alguien", aseguró August Alsina al programa 'Breakfast Club'.

Y es que el rapero, de 27 años, fue presentado a la familia Smith por Jaden, el hijo de Will y Jada; pero, al parecer, tanta fue la confianza recibida que terminó creando un triángulo amoroso.

Sin embargo, los representantes de la pareja Smith desmintieron esa relación. A su vez, Jada Pickett publicó en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje que deja entrever que se pronunciará sobre el tema en el programa Red Table Talk, que presenta junto a su hija Willow Smith. “Aquí hay algo que necesitamos sanar... así que me voy a la Mesa Roja”, escribió.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.