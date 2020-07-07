Will Smith habría hecho parte de un extraño triángulo amoroso

Última Actualización: 07 Jul 2020 - 07:10 pm
Un triángulo amoroso habría aceptado uno de los actores de Hollywood más querido por los fanáticos del cine. Según declaraciones del rapero August Alsina, Will Smith dio “su bendición” para que su esposa, la también actriz Jada Pinkett, tuviera una relación extramatrimonial con el contante.
"Él me dio su bendición y yo me entregué totalmente a esa relación durante años. Realmente la amé hasta el punto de afirmar que podría morirme ahora mismo sabiendo que finalmente he sentido ese amor por alguien", aseguró August Alsina al programa 'Breakfast Club'.
Y es que el rapero, de 27 años, fue presentado a la familia Smith por Jaden, el hijo de Will y Jada; pero, al parecer, tanta fue la confianza recibida que terminó creando un triángulo amoroso.
Sin embargo, los representantes de la pareja Smith desmintieron esa relación. A su vez, Jada Pickett publicó en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje que deja entrever que se pronunciará sobre el tema en el programa Red Table Talk, que presenta junto a su hija Willow Smith. “Aquí hay algo que necesitamos sanar... así que me voy a la Mesa Roja”, escribió.
There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020
Por su parte, el rapero en su cuenta de Instagram salió en defensa de sus declaraciones asegurando: “La verdad y la transparencia nos incomoda, sí, pero no puedo disculparme por eso. Una torre de verdad nunca puede caer, solo una torre de mentiras lo puede hacer. Mi verdad es mi verdad, y es mía. No hay nada bueno o malo aquí, simplemente así es”.
God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you’ve created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your “idea” & “image” feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper. My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. 🙏🏽 W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!
