Docente prohibió a estudiante amamantar a su bebé en una clase en línea
El hecho ha generado debate e indignación en las redes sociales.
Las clases virtuales que han tenido que implementarse a causa de la pandemia han copado las noticias por divertidos casos al activarse el video y verse en plena clase a alumnos teniendo relaciones, copiando exámenes, burlándose de los profesores y hasta metidos entre las cobijas de su cama.
Pero esta vez se conoció un caso que despertó la indignación de muchos. Se trata de Marcella Mares, una estudiante de Estados Unidos que recibió un tremendo regaño de parte de su profesor, además de la tajante prohibición de no amamantar a su hijo en plena clase virtual.
La indignada madre contó los detalles de lo sucedido a través de su cuenta de Instagram: "Mi profesor cambió los requisitos para la clase y dijo que necesitábamos tener nuestra cámara y micrófono encendidos para recibir crédito por la parte de asistencia a la clase. Le dije que, obviamente, no tenía ningún problema, pero aclaré que podría necesitar apagarlos para alimentar a mi hija de vez en cuando", escribió.
Sin embargo, el profesor le contestó con molestia: "eso no es lo que debes hacer durante la clase. Hazlo en tu tiempo libre". Ella guardó silencio, salió de la clase, alimentó a su bebé y volvió a entrar en la sesión, y el maestro la recibió con un bochornoso reclamo.
"Tienen que dejar de hacer cosas inapropiadas durante el tiempo de la conferencia. Ustedes deben entender que ahora tienen prioridades y deben dejar a un lado todas esas distracciones o ser creativos cuando su hijo los necesite y prestar toda su atención en mi clase", aseveró el docente.
Por otro lado, la joven aseguró que va a tomar acciones legales contra el profesor que se atrevió a tratarla de esa manera indiscriminada, como si alimentar a su bebé fuera un asunto sin importancia.
"Las mamás que amamantan y cualquier mamá que esté tratando de hacer malabares entre la escuela, el trabajo y un niño deben ser elogiadas, no menospreciadas y humilladas. Amo a mi bebé y elegiría su salud sobre cualquier cosa o persona", finalizó.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
Una publicación compartida por Marcella Mares (@cellapage_) el
