Graban a hombre que intentó envenenar a sus vecinos por estar cansado de los ruidos

@metrouk A Florida man has been arrested after a hidden camera caught him appearing to inject toxic chemicals under his neighbour’s front door. All because he thought they were being too loud. Xuming Li allegedly contaminated Umar Abdullah’s apartment with so many chemicals that it made his baby daughter ill. Umar called out an air conditioning company, plumber and even the fire department to get to the bottom of the ‘obnoxious smell’ and side effects. But it was only when he put a hidden camera in a plant pot that the truth came to light. #crime #news #usnews #florida #hiddencamera #caughtoncamera #viral #fyp ♬ original sound - MetroUK