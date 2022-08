Video muestra vehículos militares rusos en reactor nuclear en Zaporiyia, Ucrania

⚡️CNN confirms this video is the embattled Zaporizhia Nuclear Plant.



Ukraine 🇺🇦 Intel expects a provocation there TODAY‼️



Russians have parked their military trucks inside, 400 feet (130M) from the nuclear reactor!!



Russia🇷🇺 DENIES the trucks have EXPLOSIVES… (don’t trust 🇷🇺) pic.twitter.com/HHs6iwSMd7